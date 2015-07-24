UPDATE 1-European stock funds worldwide attract $6 bln in week -BofA

(Adds additional flow data, investor comment)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 24 Investors worldwide poured $6
billion into funds that specialize in European shares in the
week ended July 22 on expectations that monetary stimulus will
continue to boost shares in the region, data from a Bank of
America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.
The inflows marked the biggest into the funds in four months
and their 10th straight week of cash commitments, according to
the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.
While European share funds attracted big inflows, funds that
specialize in U.S. shares posted $3.7 billion in outflows, and
emerging markets equity funds posted their second straight week
of outflows, at $3.3 billion.
Precious metals funds, which mainly hold physical gold,
posted $1.1 billion in outflows to mark their biggest investor
withdrawals in four months, while bond funds attracted $5.5
billion to mark their biggest inflows in three months.
The inflows into European stock funds came as European
markets cheered news that the European Central Bank was pressing
ahead with its economic stimulus program, had agreed to more
funding for Greek banks, and promised further action if needed.
"We probably have a reasonable period here where you're
going to see continued QE (quantitative easing)" from the
European Central Bank, said Jack Rivkin, chief investment
officer at Altegris in La Jolla, California.
"I think we're going to see QE2 and QE3" in Europe, Rivkin
said in reference to potential future ECB stimulus.
The ECB rolled out quantitative easing earlier this year to
get the currency block out of deflation. Rivkin said
expectations that the ECB's loose monetary policies would boost
stock prices further led investors to favor European stock
funds.
The outflows from precious metals funds follow gold's deep
slump. The yellow metal is down more than 40 percent from its
2011 peak and crashing back toward $1,000.
"Gold is not necessarily an asset you want to own in the
short term," Rivkin said. He cited a lack of inflation globally.
The inflows into bond funds likely showed safe-haven demand,
partly on investors' belief that U.S. corporate earnings are not
going to be robust, Altegris' Rivkin said.
Second-quarter S&P 500 earnings have been mixed, with 74
percent of companies so far beating analysts' profit
expectations but just 52 percent surpassing revenue
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and
Andrew Hay)