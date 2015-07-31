Precious metals funds worldwide bleed $1.2 bln, most since Dec. '13 - BofA

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
NEW YORK, July 31 Investors worldwide pulled $1.2 billion out of precious metals funds in the week ended July 29, marking the biggest weekly outflows from the funds since December 2013, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.
The outflows from the funds, which mainly invest in physical gold, came after sizable $1.1 billion withdrawals over the prior week.
Stock funds worldwide attracted small $200 million inflows, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. That marked the fourth straight week of inflows into stock funds.
Bond funds posted $400 million in outflows to mark their first withdrawals in three weeks. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.