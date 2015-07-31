Precious metals funds worldwide bleed $1.2 bln, most since Dec. '13 - BofA

NEW YORK, July 31 Investors worldwide pulled $1.2 billion out of precious metals funds in the week ended July 29, marking the biggest weekly outflows from the funds since December 2013, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The outflows from the funds, which mainly invest in physical gold, came after sizable $1.1 billion withdrawals over the prior week.

Stock funds worldwide attracted small $200 million inflows, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. That marked the fourth straight week of inflows into stock funds.

Bond funds posted $400 million in outflows to mark their first withdrawals in three weeks. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)