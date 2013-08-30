版本:
Investors pull $2 bln out of emerging market bond funds - BofA

NEW YORK Aug 30 Investors worldwide pulled $2 billion out of emerging market debt funds in the latest week, marking the biggest outflows from the funds in nine weeks, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report said on Friday.

The outflows in the week ended Aug. 28 also marked the 14th straight week of outflows from the funds, the report added, also citing data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. All bond funds worldwide had outflows of $7.2 billion, marking the fifth straight week of outflows from the funds.

U.S. stock funds had $3.1 billion in outflows, down from outflows of $14.3 billion in the prior week, which were the highest since June 2008. All stock funds worldwide had outflows of $4.8 billion.

Investors gave $500 million to commodities funds, meanwhile, marking the biggest inflow into the funds in 31 weeks.
