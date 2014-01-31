Emerging market stock funds worldwide post $6.4 bln outflow -BofA

NEW YORK Jan 31 Fund investors worldwide pulled
$6.4 billion out of emerging market stock funds in the week
ended Jan. 29, marking their biggest outflows since August
2011, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research
report showed on Friday.
All stock funds posted outflows of $10.4 billion in the week
to Wednesday, reversing the prior week's inflows of $6.6
billion. Stock exchange-traded funds posted $12 billion in
outflows, while stock mutual funds attracted $2 billion in new
cash.
Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks posted $9.7 billion in
outflows, marking the biggest outflows since October 2013,
according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker
EPFR Global.
Investors pulled $1.9 billion from bond funds after
committing $2 billion to the funds over the prior week.
Investors pulled $2.7 billion out of emerging market bond funds,
marking the biggest outflows from the funds since last June.
Commodities funds posted $1.3 billion in withdrawals,
marking their biggest outflows in five weeks.