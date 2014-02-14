Stock funds worldwide attract $11.5 bln after record outflow - BofA

NEW YORK Feb 14 Fund investors worldwide committed $11.5 billion to stock funds in the week ended Feb. 12, reversing the prior week's record outflows, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The inflows into stock funds reversed the prior week's outflows of $28.3 billion, which were a record in dollar terms. U.S.-focused stock funds attracted $7 billion in new cash, reversing the prior week's record cash outflows of $24 billion, according to data from the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Emerging market stock funds posted $3.1 billion in outflows, extending the funds' record outflow streak to 16 weeks. Funds that hold European stocks did better with inflows of $4 billion, marking their 33rd straight week of inflows.

Bond funds worldwide attracted $4.7 billion in new cash, marking the second straight week of inflows after record cash inflows of about $15 billion in the previous week.

High-yield bond funds attracted $1.8 billion, marking their first inflows in three weeks. Safer investment-grade bond funds attracted $2.5 billion in new cash, marking their 8th straight week of inflows.