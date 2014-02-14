Stock funds worldwide attract $11.5 bln after record outflow - BofA

BRIEF-United Security Bancshares Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* United Security Bancshares reports 1st quarter 2017 net income of $1.8 million
NEW YORK Feb 14 Fund investors worldwide committed $11.5 billion to stock funds in the week ended Feb. 12, reversing the prior week's record outflows, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.
The inflows into stock funds reversed the prior week's outflows of $28.3 billion, which were a record in dollar terms. U.S.-focused stock funds attracted $7 billion in new cash, reversing the prior week's record cash outflows of $24 billion, according to data from the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.
Emerging market stock funds posted $3.1 billion in outflows, extending the funds' record outflow streak to 16 weeks. Funds that hold European stocks did better with inflows of $4 billion, marking their 33rd straight week of inflows.
Bond funds worldwide attracted $4.7 billion in new cash, marking the second straight week of inflows after record cash inflows of about $15 billion in the previous week.
High-yield bond funds attracted $1.8 billion, marking their first inflows in three weeks. Safer investment-grade bond funds attracted $2.5 billion in new cash, marking their 8th straight week of inflows.
April 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, April 19 Large U.S. companies and their executives helped President Donald Trump raise a record-setting $106.7 million for inauguration festivities in January, according to a U.S. government filing released on Wednesday.