Bond funds worldwide attract $3.5 bln inflow - BofA

NEW YORK, March 14 Fund investors worldwide poured $3.5 billion into bond funds in the week ended March 12, reversing the prior week's $1.8 billion in outflows, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

Funds that hold high-yield junk bonds attracted $1.4 billion in new cash, marking their fifth straight week of inflows, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries posted $2.2 billion in outflows, meanwhile, marking their fourth straight week of outflows.

Stock funds attracted $3.2 billion in new cash, marking their fifth straight week of inflows. Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $4.9 billion in new cash.

Funds that hold Japanese stocks posted $1.3 billion in outflows, marking their largest weekly outflows as a percentage of fund assets under management since August 2012. Emerging market stock funds, meanwhile, posted $2.5 billion in outflows, extending the funds' record outflow streak to 20 straight weeks.