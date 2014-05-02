Stock funds worldwide attract $4.2 bln over week - BofA

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17
April 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK May 2 Fund investors worldwide poured $4.2 billion into stock funds in the week ended April 30, marking the fifth straight week of inflows into the funds, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch report showed on Friday.
Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $600 million in new cash, marking their first inflows in three weeks. Emerging markets stock funds attracted a small $38 million, marking their fifth straight week of inflows, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.
Low-risk money market funds posted $26 billion in outflows, extending the funds' outflows so far this year to $128 billion, according to the report.
Bond funds attracted $3.8 billion in inflows, marking their eighth straight week of inflows. Riskier high-yield bond funds attracted $500 million, marking their 12th straight week of inflows, while emerging market debt funds attracted $600 million, marking their fifth straight week of new money.
Funds that hold floating-rate loans, which are protected from rising interest rates by being pegged to floating rate benchmarks, posted $600 million in outflows, marking their third straight week of withdrawals. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.