Stock funds worldwide attract $11.4 bln over week - BOFA

NEW YORK, June 13 Stock funds worldwide
attracted $11.4 billion in the week ended June 11, marking the
biggest inflows into the funds since February, data from a Bank
of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on
Friday.
Emerging market equity funds attracted $2.3 billion in new
cash, marking their biggest inflows in nine weeks, according to
the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.
U.S.-focused stock funds attracted $5.1 billion, up from inflows
of $1.2 billion over the prior week.
Bond funds attracted $1.6 billion in inflows, marking their
smallest inflows in three months. Floating-rate debt funds
posted $1.3 billion in outflows, marking their biggest
withdrawals since August 2011.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)