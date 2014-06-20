Bond funds worldwide post first outflows in 15 weeks - BofA

BRIEF-ACNB Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* Total assets of ACNB Corporation at March 31, 2017, were $1.24 billion, an increase of 8% from March 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oNDxqo) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 20 Fund investors worldwide pulled $2.3 billion out of bond funds in the week ended June 18, marking the first outflows from the funds in 15 weeks, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.
High-yield bond funds posted $700 million in outflows, marking their first withdrawals in 19 weeks, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.
Stock funds attracted $12.6 billion in new cash, marking their biggest inflows since February. U.S.-focused stock funds attracted $8.4 billion in inflows, while funds that specialize in U.S. utilities stocks attracted a record $1.2 billion in inflows. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Laurence Lytton reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc as of April 18 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2oQxSR9 Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: