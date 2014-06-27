Stock funds worldwide post $600 mln outflows - BofA

NEW YORK, June 27 Fund investors worldwide
pulled $600 million out of stock funds in the week ended June
25, reversing the prior week's massive inflows of $12.6 billion,
data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report
showed on Friday.
Funds that specialize in European stocks posted $1.6 billion
in outflows, marking their biggest outflows since May of last
year, according to the report, which also cited data from
fund-tracker EPFR Global.
Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $2 billion in
new cash, down from inflows of $8.4 billion the prior week. Bond
funds attracted $4.7 billion in inflows, reversing the prior
week's outflows of $2.3 billion.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)