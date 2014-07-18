Stock funds worldwide attract $6.2 bln inflows - BofA

NEW YORK, July 18 Fund investors worldwide poured $6.2 billion into stock funds in the week ended July 16, marking the biggest inflows into the funds in four weeks, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $2.5 billion in new cash, up from the prior week's inflows, according to data from the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Emerging market stock funds attracted $1.1 billion, marking their sixth straight week of inflows.

Bond funds attracted $3.5 billion, marking their fourth straight week of inflows. Riskier high-yield bond funds posted $2.7 billion in outflows, marking their biggest outflows since August 2013.

