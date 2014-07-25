Stock funds worldwide post $5 bln outflows over week - BofA

NEW YORK, July 25 Investors worldwide pulled $5 billion out of stock funds in the week ended July 23, marking the first outflows from the funds in four weeks, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The outflows were all via exchange-traded funds, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. U.S.-focused stock funds posted $7.6 billion in outflows, marking their biggest withdrawals in nine weeks.

Bond funds attracted $1.9 billion in new cash, marking their fifth straight week of inflows. High-yield bond funds posted $4.8 billion in outflows, marking their biggest withdrawals since June 2013, while funds that mainly hold safe-haven Treasuries attracted $1.8 billion, marking their biggest inflows in nine weeks. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)