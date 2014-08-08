High-yield bond funds worldwide post record $11.4 bln outflows - BofA

BRIEF-Fusion secures $2.1 million, five year contract to provide single source cloud solutions to leading midwestern and southeastern health system
April 20 Fusion Telecommunications International Inc
NEW YORK Aug 8 Investors worldwide pulled $11.4 billion out of high-yield junk bond funds in the week ended Aug. 6, marking record outflows from the funds in dollar terms, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.
The outflows were the fourth straight week of withdrawals from the funds. Bond funds overall posted $3.2 billion in net outflows, marking their first withdrawals in seven weeks, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.
Stock funds posted $16.3 billion in outflows, with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounting for $14 billion of the withdrawals, according to the report. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)
April 20 Fusion Telecommunications International Inc
* Fronsac REIT- May sell up to 10.2 million units at a price of $0.49 per offering unit
* Says public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $16.84per share