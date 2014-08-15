High-yield bond funds worldwide post fifth straight wk of outflows - BofA

NEW YORK Aug 15 Investors worldwide pulled $2.4
billion out of high-yield junk bond funds in the week ended
August 13, marking the fifth straight week of withdrawals from
the funds, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global
Research report showed on Friday.
The outflows came after record withdrawals of $11.4 billion
in the prior week. Bond funds overall attracted net inflows of
$3.8 billion, marking their biggest inflows in six weeks,
according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker
EPFR Global. Funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries attracted
$2.2 billion in new cash.
Stock funds attracted $2.8 billion in new cash. European
stock funds posted $3.5 billion in outflows, marking their
largest withdrawals since August 2011. Japanese stock funds
attracted $1.8 billion, their biggest inflows in 17 weeks, while
U.S.-focused stock funds attracted $1.3 billion.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)