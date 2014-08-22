Stock funds worldwide attract $17.9 bln in latest week - BofA

NEW YORK Aug 22 Investors worldwide poured
$17.9 billion into stock funds and $3.1 billion into high-yield
bond funds in the week ended August 20, data from a Bank of
America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.
The net inflows into stock funds were the biggest since
October 2013, while the inflows into high-yield bond funds were
the first in six weeks, according to the report, which also
cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.
Bond funds overall attracted $9.9 billion in net new cash,
marking their biggest inflows since February. Funds that mainly
hold safe-haven U.S. Treasuries attracted $3.5 billion, marking
their 7th straight week of new demand.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)