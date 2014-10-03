Stock funds worldwide post $10.1 bln outflows over week -BofA

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 19
April 19 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK Oct 3 Investors worldwide pulled a net $10.1 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Oct. 1, marking their biggest outflows in eight weeks, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.
U.S.-focused stock funds accounted for $9.6 billion of the net outflows, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Bond funds attracted $9.1 billion in new cash, marking their biggest inflows in six weeks.
The report said the weekly flow data did not account for outflows from asset manager Pimco, so the magnitude of the net inflows into bond funds was "very likely overstated" for the week.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione Editing by W Simon)
April 19 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Edge Therapeutics announces $18 million registered direct offering of common stock
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazil's federal police said they had launched raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the allegedly fraudulent purchase of shares of Banco Panamericano SA by Caixa Participações SA, parent company of national savings bank Caixa Econômica Federal.