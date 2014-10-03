版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 3日 星期五 21:20 BJT

Stock funds worldwide post $10.1 bln outflows over week -BofA

NEW YORK Oct 3 Investors worldwide pulled a net $10.1 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Oct. 1, marking their biggest outflows in eight weeks, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

U.S.-focused stock funds accounted for $9.6 billion of the net outflows, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Bond funds attracted $9.1 billion in new cash, marking their biggest inflows in six weeks.

The report said the weekly flow data did not account for outflows from asset manager Pimco, so the magnitude of the net inflows into bond funds was "very likely overstated" for the week.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione Editing by W Simon)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐