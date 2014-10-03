UPDATE 1-Stock funds worldwide post $10.1 bln outflows over week -BofA

(Adds additional flow data, investor comment)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Oct 3 Investors worldwide pulled a net
$10.1 billion out of stock funds in the latest week on aversion
to risk assets in response to a pullback in U.S. stock prices,
data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report
showed on Friday.
The outflows, for the week ended Oct. 1, were the biggest in
eight weeks, according to the report, which also cited data from
fund-tracker EPFR Global.
U.S.-focused stock funds accounted for $9.6 billion of the
net outflows, and most of the net outflows came from stock
exchange-traded funds, the report showed.
Bond funds attracted a net $9.1 billion in new cash, their
biggest in six weeks on account of $10.4 billion in inflows into
investment-grade bond funds. Riskier high-yield bond funds
posted $3.7 billion in outflows, marking their biggest
withdrawals since record outflows in early August, data from the
report showed.
The report said, however, that the net inflows into bond
funds were "likely overstated" since they did not account for
outflows from asset manager Pimco.
The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund,
suffered a record $23.5 billion of withdrawals in September,
with its largest daily outflow occurring on the day of former
manager Bill Gross's surprise resignation from the firm on Sept.
26.
Funds that specialize in energy stocks accounted for a huge
$2.2 billion of the net outflows from stock funds, according to
the report. European stock funds posted $1.9 billion in
outflows, marking their fifth straight week of withdrawals.
The outflows from stock funds reflect investors'
overreaction to some weak economic data over the week, including
data showing U.S. manufacturing expanded at a slower pace in
September compared to August, said Michael Jones, who oversees
$4.7 billion as chief investment officer at RiverFront
Investment Group in Richmond, Virginia.
"The normal two steps forward, one step back mechanism of
the market has been disrupted by quantitative easing, so people
are hyper-sensitive to what I would consider to be a very small
pullback in a larger bull market," he said.
Jones said investors poured cash into bond funds in a reach
for safety and as a higher-yielding alternative to cash. He said
the outflows from energy-focused funds likely stemmed from
recent pressure on oil prices.
The benchmark S&P 500 stock index fell about 3.2
percent from a record intraday high on Sept. 19 through Oct. 1.
The Federal Reserve is on track to end its massive stimulus
program, known as quantitative easing, by October.
Funds that specialize in emerging market stocks attracted a
meager $79 million, but emerging markets debt funds posted $400
million in outflows, marking their first withdrawals in six
weeks.
Investors continued to avoid floating-rate debt funds and
pulled $1.2 billion out of the funds, marking their biggest
outflows in eight weeks.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione Editing by W Simon)