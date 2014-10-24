Bond funds worldwide attract $10.5 bln in latest week -BofA

NEW YORK Oct 24 Investors worldwide poured $10.5 billion into bond funds in the week ended Oct. 22, marking a fifth straight week of inflows, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

High-yield bond funds attracted $1.6 billion, marking their first inflows in eight weeks, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries attracted $4.9 billion, their biggest inflows in 37 weeks.

Stock funds posted $8.6 billion in outflows, marking a fourth straight week of withdrawals. European stock funds posted $2.2 billion in outflows, their eighth straight week of outflows and coming after record $5.7 billion withdrawals the prior week.

U.S.-focused stock funds posted $7.8 billion in outflows, mostly via exchange-traded funds, after attracting $8.1 billion in inflows the prior week. Japanese stock funds attracted $3.2 billion, marking their biggest inflows in 27 weeks.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by W Simon and Bernadette Baum)