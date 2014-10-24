UPDATE 1-Bond funds worldwide attract $10.5 bln in latest week -BofA

(Adds analyst comment, market movements)

NEW YORK Oct 24 Investors worldwide poured $10.5 billion into bond funds in the week ended Oct. 22, marking a fifth straight week of inflows, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

High-yield bond funds attracted $1.6 billion, marking their first inflows in eight weeks, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries attracted $4.9 billion, their biggest inflows in 37 weeks.

While yields on Treasuries remain well below historical norms, compared to sovereign debt in some other developed nations, U.S. yields are performing relatively well, said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.

"Contextually we are lower than we have ever been, but that's something of a vacuum," he said.

In Japan, for example, the benchmark 10-year JGB yields around 0.47 percent. At 0.892 percent, benchmark 10-year German government bonds don't yield much more.

In contrast, U.S. 10-year Treasury notes are yielding around 2.266 percent.

"I think Treasuries are going to be the better performing asset class for an extended period of time here," Ader said.

Stock funds posted $8.6 billion in outflows, marking a fourth straight week of withdrawals. European stock funds posted $2.2 billion in outflows, their eighth straight week of outflows and coming after record $5.7 billion withdrawals the prior week.

U.S.-focused stock funds posted $7.8 billion in outflows, mostly via exchange-traded funds, after attracting $8.1 billion in inflows the prior week. Japanese stock funds attracted $3.2 billion, marking their biggest inflows in 27 weeks.

