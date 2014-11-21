版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 21日 星期五 23:05 BJT

Japanese stock funds worldwide attract $1.2 bln inflows - BofA

NEW YORK Nov 21 Investors worldwide poured $1.2 billion into Japanese stock funds in the week ended Nov. 19, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

Japan was the only major country or region to see inflows over the latest weekly period, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Stock funds overall posted $800 million in outflows.

Bond funds attracted $2.1 billion in new cash, marking their ninth straight week of inflows. High-yield bond funds posted outflows of $1.1 billion, however, marking their first outflows in five weeks. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐