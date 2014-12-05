TIPS funds worldwide post $700 mln outflows in latest week - BofA

NEW YORK Dec 5 Investors worldwide pulled $700 million out of funds that hold Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) in the week ended Dec. 3, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The outflows were the biggest in 14 months, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Bond funds overall attracted $3.2 billion, marking their 11th straight week of inflows.

Stock funds posted $100 million in outflows after attracting $6.4 billion in new cash over the prior period. Funds that specialize in emerging market stocks posted $2.8 billion in withdrawals, with Chinese equity funds accounting for $2.3 billion of the withdrawals. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)