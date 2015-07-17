Chinese equity funds worldwide post $5.3 bln outflows in week - BofA

NEW YORK, July 17 Chinese stock funds worldwide
posted $5.3 billion in outflows in the week ended July 15 after
attracting record $13 billion inflows the prior week, data from
a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on
Friday.
Stock funds overall attracted $8.3 billion to mark their
second straight week of inflows. All of the new cash flowed into
stock exchange-traded funds in the latest week. Funds that
specialize in U.S. shares attracted $5.2 billion in new cash,
according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker
EPFR Global.
Bond funds attracted $1.1 billion to mark their first
inflows in six weeks.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)