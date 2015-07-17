版本:
Chinese equity funds worldwide post $5.3 bln outflows in week - BofA

NEW YORK, July 17 Chinese stock funds worldwide posted $5.3 billion in outflows in the week ended July 15 after attracting record $13 billion inflows the prior week, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

Stock funds overall attracted $8.3 billion to mark their second straight week of inflows. All of the new cash flowed into stock exchange-traded funds in the latest week. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares attracted $5.2 billion in new cash, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Bond funds attracted $1.1 billion to mark their first inflows in six weeks. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

