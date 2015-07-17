UPDATE 1-Chinese equity funds report $5.3 bln outflows worldwide -BofA

(Adds quotes from investment strategists)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 17 Funds that invest in Chinese
stocks reported $5.3 billion in outflows globally in the week
ended July 15, after record inflows of $13 billion the prior
week, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research
report showed on Friday.
Stock funds overall attracted $8.3 billion to mark their
second straight week of inflows. All of the new money flowed
into stock exchange-traded funds. Funds that specialize in U.S.
shares attracted $5.2 billion, according to the report, which
also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.
Michael Hartnett and Brian Leung, authors of the BofA
report, said the crises in Greece, China and Puerto Rico have
not prevented a big rotation out of bond and money market funds
into equity funds since late May and early June "when a strong
May U.S. payroll report reassured investors."
That said, bond funds attracted $1.1 billion, their first
inflows in six weeks.
The withdrawals from Chinese equity funds follow last week's
record China inflows, largely to A-share ETFs on the back of
suspected government-support measures conducted by local
brokers, Hartnett and Leung said.
"With such a massive influx of investors into the markets as
China is currently experiencing, there is bound to be some
measure of volatility," said Brendan Ahern, chief investment
officer at KraneShares. "The adoption of margin by investors
with little stock market experience struck us as imprudent. We
believe overextension of margin was the primary cause of the
pullback."
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Steve
Orlofsky)