U.S. bond and stock funds rise in unison-EPFR

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 4 Investors poured more money into
U.S. bond funds than any other bond category while also crowding
into U.S. equity funds and reversing a trend of outflows from
the group, data from EPFR Global showed for the latest week on
Friday.
U.S. bond funds gained $5.89 billion in inflows in the week
ended May 2, the most in new money in 23 weeks according to
Cameron Brandt, Director of Research for the fund-tracking firm.
The inflows into U.S. bond funds dominated the net $7.1 billion
into bond funds globally.
U.S. equity funds reaped high inflows of $4.41 billion, a
reversal from last week's outflows of $2.38 billion and the
first gains in seven weeks. The inflows into U.S. stock funds
led to net inflows of $3.8 billion into all equity funds, since
European equity funds and some sector-specific funds weighed on
the group overall.
"There's no reason not to get involved in riskier assets,"
said Robert Francello, who cited data that showed that U.S.
manufacturing in April grew at the strongest pace in 10 months.
He added that any negative data is perceived positively as a
potential driver of more economic stimulus from the Federal
Reserve.
Markets were choppy during the week in response to GDP data
for Spain in the first quarter that indicated a recession and
conflicting data on the growth of the U.S. economy. The strong
earnings and manufacturing data still helped lift the S&P 500
0.84 percent over the period.
"I think people realize that the global economy is muddling
along, but they don't think it's going into a depression," said
Wayne Kaufman, chief market analyst of John Thomas Financial.
Higher-yielding bonds proved attractive. Inflows into
emerging market bond funds stayed the same at $540 million,
while high-yield "junk" bond funds gained $1.84 billion in new
money, up from $1.03 billion the previous week.
April was the slowest month year-to-date for new corporate
bond issuance, but levels suddenly increased in the latest week
and attracted more investors, said Jody Lurie, corporate credit
analyst at Janney Montgomery Scott.
Lurie added that concerns over the nearing French elections
and concerns over Spain's economy have made the U.S. a "safer
bet."
Emerging-market equities also rose to $143 million in
inflows from outflows of $377 million the previous week.
"People believe that China is bottoming- that they're not
going to have the terrible slowdown that people have been
looking for," said Kaufman, who cited a pick-up in China's PMI
factory data as supportive.
Money market funds, meanwhile, dipped to $3.88 billion in
outflows from inflows of $3.03 billion the previous week.
EUROPE AND EQUITY-SPECIFIC FUNDS
European assets continued to suffer, albeit less than the
previous week.
European equity funds had outflows of $1.15 billion, down
from the previous week's outflows of $4.58 billion, while
European bond funds had outflows of $94 million, also down from
outflows of $636 million the previous week.
Europe's markets "are still going to suffer with low or no
growth," said Kaufman, who added that the situation is spurring
investment into U.S. markets.
Despite the improvement in China's economic data, China
equity-specific funds had outflows of $66 million, making it the
laggard among the BRIC nation funds.
Among sector-specific funds, healthcare and biotechnology
led with inflows of $271 million, while commodities lagged with
outflows of $357 million.