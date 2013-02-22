UPDATE 1-Money market funds suffer outflows of $32 bln; stock funds gain -EPFR

Feb 22 Fund investors worldwide turned positive on higher-yielding assets in the latest week, yanking $32 billion in money market funds and pouring $8.58 billion in equity funds, data from EPFR Global showed on Friday.

Funds that hold U.S. stocks enjoyed net inflows of $2.24 billion, a reversal of last week's outflows of $3.62 billion, in the week ended Feb. 20, the fund-tracking firm said.

Additionally, high-yield junk bond funds attracted inflows of $135 million in the latest week, up from last week's outflows of $207 million.

"I'm seeing a 'Great Shift' rather than a 'Great Rotation'-mainly because rotation means actively moving out of bonds and into stocks," said Cameron Brandt, director of research at the firm. "I see a greater relative share of new money going into equities."

The so-called Great Rotation out of expensive bonds back into undervalued equity has been much-debated since the beginning of the year. The appetite, or lack thereof, for equities serves as an important barometer of investor confidence and how people feel about the state of economic growth.

Brandt told Reuters that he estimates roughly $12 billion of outflows from money market funds found their way into higher-yielding assets including equities and high-yield junk bond funds.

According to EPFR, the $32 billion of outflows from money market funds are the most in 35 weeks. U.S. money market funds accounted for $25.8 billion of that, the biggest since the middle of 2011, Brandt added.