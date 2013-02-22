UPDATE 1-Money market funds suffer outflows of $32 bln; stock funds gain -EPFR

Feb 22 Fund investors worldwide turned positive
on higher-yielding assets in the latest week, yanking $32
billion in money market funds and pouring $8.58 billion in
equity funds, data from EPFR Global showed on Friday.
Funds that hold U.S. stocks enjoyed net inflows of $2.24
billion, a reversal of last week's outflows of $3.62 billion, in
the week ended Feb. 20, the fund-tracking firm said.
Additionally, high-yield junk bond funds attracted inflows
of $135 million in the latest week, up from last week's outflows
of $207 million.
"I'm seeing a 'Great Shift' rather than a 'Great
Rotation'-mainly because rotation means actively moving out of
bonds and into stocks," said Cameron Brandt, director of
research at the firm. "I see a greater relative share of new
money going into equities."
The so-called Great Rotation out of expensive bonds back
into undervalued equity has been much-debated since the
beginning of the year. The appetite, or lack thereof, for
equities serves as an important barometer of investor confidence
and how people feel about the state of economic growth.
Brandt told Reuters that he estimates roughly $12 billion of
outflows from money market funds found their way into
higher-yielding assets including equities and high-yield junk
bond funds.
According to EPFR, the $32 billion of outflows from money
market funds are the most in 35 weeks. U.S. money market funds
accounted for $25.8 billion of that, the biggest since the
middle of 2011, Brandt added.