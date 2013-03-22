Demand for U.S. stock funds falls amid Cyprus worries -EPFR

UPDATE 1-Online competitors take on global banks in securities research shake-up
HONG KONG, March 28 A period of severe turmoil is facing the securities research industry as a regulatory overhaul threatens the way investment research is done.
NEW YORK, March 22 Fund investors worldwide gave over $2 billion in new cash to U.S. equity funds in the latest week, a sharp decrease from the previous week as investors grew nervous over Cyprus's debt burden, data from EPFR Global showed on Friday.
The inflows into U.S. stock funds in the week ended March 20 marked a decline from inflows of $10.87 billion the previous week. Equity funds overall took in $2.5 billion in the latest week, down from $14.1 billion, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based fund tracker said.
Demand for bonds overtook that for stocks, as investors placed $3.68 billion into bond funds worldwide. Over 80 percent of that inflow went into funds that hold U.S. bonds, EPFR Global said.
Funds that hold European bonds suffered outflows of just $40 million, despite worries that Cyprus could default on its debt over the reporting period.
LONDON, March 28 European shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by strong results and deal-making across the region, recovering from the previous session's sentiment-fuelled dip.
LONDON, March 28 South Africa's rand took another tumble on Tuesday with investors reeling from President Jacob Zuma's sudden decision to recall his finance minister from a trip abroad in a sign of escalating tensions.