Stock funds worldwide post $4.9 bln outflows in latest week-EPFR

NEW YORK Jan 23 Investors worldwide pulled $4.9
billion out of stock funds in the week ended Jan. 21, marking
the third straight week of outflows since the start of the year,
according to data from EPFR Global and Bank of America Merrill
Lynch.
Bond funds attracted $5.6 billion, marking their third
straight week of inflows in the new year, the data showed.
Low-risk money market funds attracted over $18 billion in new
cash after investors pulled $8.4 billion from the funds the
prior week, the data showed.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione, editing by G Crosse)