UPDATE 1-European stock funds attract $3.3 bln in latest week-EPFR

By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Jan 23 Investors worldwide poured $3.3
billion into funds that invest in stocks of companies throughout
Europe ahead of the European Central Bank's announcement of a
landmark bond-buying scheme, data from EPFR Global showed on
Friday.
The inflows in the week ended Jan. 21, while marking the
third straight week of new demand for the funds, were the
biggest since early January 2014, according to data from the
Boston-based fund-tracker.
The fund category which raked in the sizable inflows, which
EPFR calls "Europe regional equity funds," is composed of funds
that have a broad mandate to invest in shares across Europe.
EPFR's overall category of European equity funds, which also
includes funds that have a mandate to invest in single
countries, attracted $2.3 billion. That was still the most in 33
weeks, EPFR Global said.
The inflows came ahead of the ECB's launch of a massive
bond-buying program on Jan. 22, which will pump more than 1
trillion euros into the euro zone economy to revive sagging
growth and fight deflation. European shares hit seven-year highs
after the announcement.
"From a short term standpoint, monetary easing can
temporarily boost stock prices, and that's what investors were
trying to ride," said Clem Miller, portfolio manager at
Wilmington Trust in Baltimore.
Investors pulled $4.9 billion out of stock funds overall in
the week ended Jan. 21, marking the third straight week of
outflows since the start of the year, according to data from
EPFR Global and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Bond funds attracted $5.6 billion, marking their third
straight week of inflows in the new year, the data showed.
Low-risk money market funds attracted over $18 billion in new
cash after investors pulled $8.4 billion from the funds the
prior week, the data showed.
