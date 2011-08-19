Investors buy stocks in AAA rated countries - EPFR

By Walter Brandimarte
NEW YORK, Aug 19 Investors worried about a
weakening global economy have rushed to stocks of countries
with higher credit quality such as Germany, Canada and
Switzerland, data from EPFR Global showed on Friday.
Equity funds investing in those countries posted solid
inflows in the week ending Aug. 17, while those investing in
the United States and Japan had net redemptions, the fund
tracker said.
"At least in the developed markets space, investors are
heeding the old dictum that, in tough times, you invest in the
creditor, not the debtor," Brad Durham, managing director at
EPFR Global, said in a statement.
It was the fifth consecutive week of outflows for U.S.
equity funds -- their longest losing streak since January,
2010. However, redemptions were less severe than in the
previous week, which followed the downgrade of the U.S. credit
rating by Standard & Poor's.
On the other hand, flows into funds investing in Canada hit
a 20-week high. Those investing in Switzerland recorded their
strongest weekly flows since the beginning of the fourth
quarter of 2010.
Outflows from emerging markets equity funds slowed during
the past week but still came in at $2.77 billion. Most of the
selling happened in Asia ex-Japan, as investors worried about
exports from the region, EPFR said.