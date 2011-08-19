UPDATE 1-Investors grab stocks in AAA-rated countries -EPFR

* Overall equity funds have weekly outflows of $5.8 bln
* Bond funds lose $4.1 billion
* Inflows into money market funds moderate to $1.9 bln
(Adds details on bond fund flows)
By Walter Brandimarte
NEW YORK, Aug 19 Investors worried about a
weakening global economy have rushed to stocks of countries
with higher credit quality such as Germany, Canada and
Switzerland, data from EPFR Global showed on Friday.
Equity funds investing in those countries posted solid
inflows in the week ending Aug. 17, while those investing in
the United States and Japan had net redemptions, the fund
tracker said.
"At least in the developed markets space, investors are
heeding the old dictum that, in tough times, you invest in the
creditor, not the debtor," Brad Durham, managing director at
EPFR Global, said in a statement.
It was the fifth consecutive week of outflows for U.S.
equity funds -- their longest losing streak since January 2010.
However, redemptions were less severe than in the previous
week, which followed the downgrade of the U.S. credit rating by
Standard & Poor's.
On the other hand, flows into funds investing in Canada hit
a 20-week high. Those investing in Switzerland recorded their
strongest weekly flows since the beginning of the fourth
quarter of 2010.
Outflows from emerging markets equity funds slowed during
the past week but still came in at $2.77 billion. Most of the
selling happened in Asia ex-Japan, as investors worried about
exports from the region, EPFR said.
Overall, equity funds surrendered $5.81 billion during the
week, less than a quarter of the previous week's total, while
money market funds followed up last week's record setting
inflow of $50 billion by absorbing a modest $1.93 billion.
BONDS NOT BENEFITING
Global-tracked bond funds had net redemptions of $4.1
billion, as investors still digested the implications of recent
sovereign downgrades and the U.S. Federal Reserve's vow to keep
rates low into 2013, EPFR said.
Outflows were stronger from high-yield bond funds, EPFR
said, as investors worried about the ability of weaker
borrowers to keep servicing their debts. Floating rate funds
had their worst week in record in dollar terms after the Fed's
commitment to low rates.
Emerging market local currency and mortgage backed bond
funds, however, were among the few subgroups recording
inflows.
In the United States, flows into corporate and
mortgage-backed bond funds were eclipsed by outflows from
floating rate, municipal and intermediate funds.
(Editing by Leslie Adler)