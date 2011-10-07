Equity fund outflows on euro zone fears - EPFR

NEW YORK Oct 7 Investors pulled back from most major fund classes in the week ended Oct. 5, with global equities suffering net outflows of $11.57 billion, data from fund-tracker EPFR Global showed on Friday.

It was the third worst week of the year for equity funds, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based firm said in a statement. It cited the ongoing euro zone sovereign debt crisis and fears that the banking sector may be in jeopardy.

Bond funds had a net $2.65 billion in outflows while money market funds, a traditional safe haven, had and even bigger $5.84 billion in outflows.

"The exception among the major fund groups was, curiously enough, Europe Equity Funds. They were able to snap a four-week outflow streak on the back of institutional commitments that, for once, bypassed funds focusing on Germany in favor of those with regional mandates," EPFR said.

Developed Europe equity funds pulled in a net $390 million while German equity funds had outflows of $29 million.

U.S. equity funds had net outflows of $5.92 billion, while Japan had $74 million in net redemptions. Both represented their second straight week of outflows.

In emerging markets, equity funds had $3.31 billion in outflows, a 10-week streak in which $24 billion has left the sector.

EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) funds had outflows of $174 million, EPFR said, their 22nd straight week of net redemptions.

Latin American funds had $371 million in outflows.

Dedicated BRIC funds had an estimated $62 million in redemptions. Brazilian equity funds had $174 million pulled out, followed by $167 from China, $127 million from India and $73 million from Russia.

DEBT

Emerging market debt funds had $1.44 billion in net redemptions, with $734 million pulled from the hard currency category and $504 million from the local currency variety.

It was not all bad news, with inflows of $1.68 billion into U.S. bond funds, with a concentration by investors on the intermediate, short-term government category, as well as municipal bond funds, which pulled in a net $242 million.

EQUITY SECTORS

Concerns about global economic growth were a drag on commodity-focused funds on the assumption that demand would drop off if there were to be a sustained slowdown or recession.

Commodity funds had net outflows of $1.75 billion, while gold-specific funds had $313 million in net redemptions. The price of spot gold has plunged from as high as $1,920.30 on Sept. 6 to its current level of $1,630.70 an ounce XAU=.

In contrast, energy funds pulled in $105 million, snapping a five-week losing streak, while financial sector funds had inflows of $124 million.

On the defensive end of portfolios, investors added to positions in utility funds, with inflows of $218 million.

Utility funds are on pace to break the year-to-date inflow record set in 2006. EPFR said so far in 2011, inflows for utility funds are 139 percent of the total for 2006.

But a defensive posture was no guarantee of inflows as healthcare/biotechnology funds had outflows of $676 million and consumer goods funds recorded $364 million in net redemptions. (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Dan Grebler)