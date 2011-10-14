Equity fund outflows slow down on Europe hope-EPFR

* Global equity funds post $1.4 bln outflows for the week

* ETFs attract $2.4 bln as institutional investors upbeat

* Emerging market equity funds have outflows for 11th week

NEW YORK, Oct 14 Outflows from global equity funds declined to a four-week low in the week to Oct. 12 as hopes that European policymakers will backstop the region's banks drove institutional investors back to the stock market, EPFR Global said on Friday.

Redemptions from equity funds globally tracked by EPFR still totaled $1.37 billion for the week, but developed-market equity funds were able to eke out net inflows for the first time in five weeks.

Cash came mostly from institutional investors, who traditionally invest through exchange-traded funds. Flows into ETFs totaled $2.4 billion, according to EPFR data.

"Overall, there seems to be some equilibrium this week between optimists and pessimists," EPFR managing director Brad Durham said in a report.

"And, if you look at flows into ETFs, which allow investors to express their changing sentiments with more immediacy than other types of funds, optimists would appear to have the momentum."

The improved market sentiment allowed global stocks to rise nearly 8 percent during the same period, according to the benchmark MSCI All-Country World index .MIWD00000PUS.

It was not enough to halt redemptions from emerging market equity funds, however. Those funds posted an 11th consecutive week of outflows, their worst streak since a 14-week run ended in the third quarter of 2002, and accumulate year-to-date outflows of $40.5 billion. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by James Dalgleish)