Higher-yielding emerging markets attract cash-EPFR

NEW YORK Nov 4 Investors picked up risk in their portfolios even as Greece's debt troubles roiled global markets, with inflows into high yield, emerging market debt and equity funds, data from EPFR Global showed on Friday.

Globally, equity funds pulled in a net $4.9 billion for the week ended Nov. 2, with emerging market equity funds accounting for roughly 70 percent of that total.

"The optimism generated by last week's plan to contain the Eurozone debt crisis did not last long. But, while it did, it had a marked impact on flows into some of the fund groups hit hard by the dramatic decline in risk appetite in August and September," EPFR said in a statement.

This came during a week when a solution for Greece's debt troubles appeared at hand before Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou called for a referendum on required austerity measures. For details, see [ID:nL5E7M300J]

Papandreou's call for a referendum on Monday was later withdrawn on Thursday after his political future was cast into doubt by the move. Papandreou now faces a parliamentary confidence vote on Friday. [ID:nL6E7M4019]

Money market funds had outflows of $25.2 billion, a 13-week high, taking year-to-date redemptions past the $218 billion mark.

Emerging European equity funds (EMEA) pulled in a net $49 million, breaking a losing streak going back to May 2011.

Dedicated BRIC funds (Brazil, Russia, India, China) had outflows however of $14 million.

Individually, though, China and India had inflows of $224 million and $78 million respectively. Russian equity funds broke a 16 week streak of outflows, pulling in a net $55 million. Brazil suffered a $66 million net outflow.

The broad mandate global emerging market equity funds (GEM) pulled in a net $2.94 billion for the week.

Emerging market debt funds had their best inflows in 8 weeks, bringing in a net $671 million, with hard-currency funds contributing the bulk at $520 million, while local currency funds had just $38 million in inflows.

In the high yield bond sector, which investors have sought given the paltry returns on safer government securities, inflows reached $2.78 billion, with U.S. high yield bonds contributing $2 billion to the overall figure. It was the third best week on record for high yield bond funds overall.

U.S. bond funds however had $551 million in outflows overall, driven by outflows from intermediate as well as short and long-term U.S. Treasury funds.

European bond funds had outflows of $230 million while European equity funds hit an 11-week high of $628 million, driven by a $466 million inflow into German funds.

U.S. equity funds, overall had inflows of $1.16 billion.

In the sectors, commodity funds attracted an additional $438 million in inflows although energy funds suffered net redemptions of $667 million.

EPFR ascribed the outflows from energy funds on the grim global economic outlook. Japanese stock funds had outflows of $620 million, the worst week in flow terms since May 2010. Japan is a major energy consumer and weakness there is having ripple effects into the funds sector, EPFR said.

Elsewhere, utility funds pulled in an additional $238 million, as investors sought dividend paying investments. Financial-focus funds had inflows of $182 million. (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Diane Craft)