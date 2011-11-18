U.S. equity, bond and gold funds pull in cash-EPFR

NEW YORK Nov 18 Investors took a more defensive posture in the week ended Nov. 16, putting fresh cash into U.S. equities, bonds and precious metals funds, along with a big allocation to inflation-protected bond funds, data from EPFR Global showed on Friday.

They pulled out more cash from European bond, equities and emerging markets, while policy-makers struggle in Europe to keep the euro-zone debt crisis from spiraling out of control.

According to EPFR's data, U.S. equity funds had net inflows of $3.1 billion, while U.S. bond funds attracted a net $3.46 billion in the latest week.

It was the fifth consecutive week of equity fund inflows, the firm said, adding: "The bulk of the modest money committed flowed into U.S. Large-Cap ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), commodities sector funds specializing in precious metals and fund groups with a dividend focus."

Developed Europe equity funds had net outflows of $603 million, while the corresponding bond funds had net outflows of $757 million.

Growing concerns that a recession looms in Europe sharpened investor decision making on winners and losers.

"Germany once again got a pass, though, with German equity funds absorbing $178 million during the week. With nowhere else to go in Europe, investors have pumped more than $18 billion into Germany equity funds this year, mostly into ETFs," EPFR said.

Elsewhere in developed markets, Japanese equity funds had outflows of $237 million, a fourth straight week of outflows. High yield bond funds had outflows of $29 million.

U.S. municipal bond funds pulled in $420 million in fresh cash during a week that included the aftermath of the Jefferson County, Alabama, bankruptcy filing. [ID:nN1E7A922I]

Another eye-catching flow was the 80-week high of $512 million committed to inflation-protected bond funds.

"I think that, despite the current talk of deflation, some investors are looking at oil prices, the recent growth in the U.S. and China, the shifting of interest-rate stances in several major emerging markets and the monetization of debt in Europe and acting accordingly," Cameron Brandt, EPFR's global research director, said in the firm's statement.

SECTOR FUNDS GO FOR THE GOLD

Gold and precious metals funds led the commodities sector on the growing pessimism over Europe's ability to right itself. They would have led the group, had they been a separate reporting sector with $900 million in inflows. But this was largely offset by outflows from funds that focus more on industrial metals.

The commodity sector fund totals for the week were inflows of $149 million.

Utilities, another defensive sector, given the steady cash flows generated by essential services, pulled in a net $179 million.

Healthcare/biotechnology funds had net outflows of $32 million, while energy sector funds suffered $554 million in outflows on prospects of Europe's recession curbing demand.

EMERGING MARKETS LIKE BONDS

In emerging markets, bond funds managed a small inflow with the help of hard currency funds pulling in $190 million versus $164 million in outflows for local currency funds, with blended funds making up the difference.

Long-only dedicated emerging equity funds had net outflows of $183 million, in contrast to the $31 million inflow for the broader-mandate global emerging market equity funds.

Dedicated BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) funds had net outflows of $63 million. Individually, Brazil and Russia both pulled in just under $60 million, while China attracted an additional $72 million. India had outflows of $46 million. (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Jan Paschal)