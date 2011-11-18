U.S. equity, bond and gold funds pull in cash-EPFR

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 18 Investors took a more
defensive posture in the week ended Nov. 16, putting fresh
cash into U.S. equities, bonds and precious metals funds,
along with a big allocation to inflation-protected bond funds,
data from EPFR Global showed on Friday.
They pulled out more cash from European bond, equities and
emerging markets, while policy-makers struggle in Europe to
keep the euro-zone debt crisis from spiraling out of control.
According to EPFR's data, U.S. equity funds had net
inflows of $3.1 billion, while U.S. bond funds attracted a net
$3.46 billion in the latest week.
It was the fifth consecutive week of equity fund inflows,
the firm said, adding: "The bulk of the modest money committed
flowed into U.S. Large-Cap ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds),
commodities sector funds specializing in precious metals and
fund groups with a dividend focus."
Developed Europe equity funds had net outflows of $603
million, while the corresponding bond funds had net outflows
of $757 million.
Growing concerns that a recession looms in Europe
sharpened investor decision making on winners and losers.
"Germany once again got a pass, though, with German equity
funds absorbing $178 million during the week. With nowhere
else to go in Europe, investors have pumped more than $18
billion into Germany equity funds this year, mostly into
ETFs," EPFR said.
Elsewhere in developed markets, Japanese equity funds had
outflows of $237 million, a fourth straight week of outflows.
High yield bond funds had outflows of $29 million.
U.S. municipal bond funds pulled in $420 million in fresh
cash during a week that included the aftermath of the
Jefferson County, Alabama, bankruptcy filing. [ID:nN1E7A922I]
Another eye-catching flow was the 80-week high of $512
million committed to inflation-protected bond funds.
"I think that, despite the current talk of deflation, some
investors are looking at oil prices, the recent growth in the
U.S. and China, the shifting of interest-rate stances in
several major emerging markets and the monetization of debt in
Europe and acting accordingly," Cameron Brandt, EPFR's global
research director, said in the firm's statement.
SECTOR FUNDS GO FOR THE GOLD
Gold and precious metals funds led the commodities sector
on the growing pessimism over Europe's ability to right
itself. They would have led the group, had they been a
separate reporting sector with $900 million in inflows. But
this was largely offset by outflows from funds that focus more
on industrial metals.
The commodity sector fund totals for the week were inflows
of $149 million.
Utilities, another defensive sector, given the steady cash
flows generated by essential services, pulled in a net $179
million.
Healthcare/biotechnology funds had net outflows of $32
million, while energy sector funds suffered $554 million in
outflows on prospects of Europe's recession curbing demand.
EMERGING MARKETS LIKE BONDS
In emerging markets, bond funds managed a small inflow
with the help of hard currency funds pulling in $190 million
versus $164 million in outflows for local currency funds, with
blended funds making up the difference.
Long-only dedicated emerging equity funds had net outflows
of $183 million, in contrast to the $31 million inflow for the
broader-mandate global emerging market equity funds.
Dedicated BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) funds had
net outflows of $63 million. Individually, Brazil and Russia
both pulled in just under $60 million, while China attracted
an additional $72 million. India had outflows of $46 million.
(Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Jan Paschal)