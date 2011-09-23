Investors pile into cash in past week-EPFR Global

* Investors pull $16.5 bln from funds during past week

* Bond funds post worst week since early February-EPFR

* Emerging market funds mark 8th straight week of losses

Sept 23 Investors pulled $16.5 billion from equity, bond and money market funds during the week ended Wednesday, driven by fears of recession and the Greek debt crisis, fund tracker EPFR Global said.

Eight of the nine major equity fund groups tracked by the Boston-based company posted outflows, as did six of the seven major fixed-income fund groups, EPFR Global said on Friday.

Investors withdrew $4.46 billion from equity funds, $1.04 billion from bond funds and $11 billion from money market funds during the five-day period, the company said.

Bond funds experienced their worst week since early February, while emerging market equity funds posted their eighth consecutive week of losses totaling a cumulative $18 billion.

A few defensive sectors took in money, including municipal bond funds, utilities and funds that focus on consumer goods.

Global equity funds set a weekly record for inflows on the back of big commitments to a few exchange-traded funds.

Lipper Inc, a unit of Thomson Reuters Corp, said on Thursday that investors withdrew $4.6 billion from domestic equity funds, the bulk of which came from ETFs, a sign of nimble institutional money.

Money market funds year to date have seen redemptions of almost $200 billion, while withdrawals from emerging market funds over the period is about $25 billion. Bond funds have seen inflows of just over $50 billion, and equity funds that focus on U.S. stocks have cumulative flows of almost $25 billion, (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)