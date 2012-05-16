Bond funds see highest inflows in five weeks-ICI

By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 16 U.S. mutual fund investors
pumped the most new money into bond funds since early April in
the latest week as disappointing U.S. economic data and
euro-zone worries hurt equities, data from the Investment
Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
Bond funds saw estimated net inflows of $7.59 billion in the
week ended May 9, the most in five weeks according to ICI, a
U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Domestic and global equity
funds saw combined net outflows of $1.29 billion, an improvement
from the previous week's outflows of $5.31 billion.
For their part, domestic equity funds saw net outflows of
$2.4 billion in the latest week, extending the previous week's
$5.5 billion of net outflows. Global equity funds saw inflows of
$1.12 billion.
The S&P 500 plunged 3.4 percent over the period in
response to negative data on euro-zone business activity and
fears that Greece would reject an international bailout. Weak
figures for both the U.S. services sector and U.S. jobs growth
also dragged down markets.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, saw $617 million in inflows, up from the previous
week's inflows of $36 million.
The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
4/11/2012 4/18/12 4/25/2012 5/2/2012 5/9/2012
Total Equity -872 -64 1,330 -5,310 -1,291
Domestic -1,497 -8,688 -1,167 -5,452 -2,411
World 625 8,624 2,498 142 1,121
Hybrid* 645 1,211 945 36 617
Total Bond 4,164 4,832 5,519 7,497 7,586
Taxable 3,897 4,434 4,699 6,428 6,086
Municipal 267 398 820 1,069 1,501
Total 3,938 5,979 7,794 2,223 6,913
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.