Stock funds see big outflows in latest week -ICI

NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. mutual fund investors pulled the most money out of equity funds since the start of the year and scaled back bond investments in the latest week as concerns over the euro zone persisted, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. Equity funds had estimated net outflows of $7.02 billion in the week ended May 23, the most since the first week of the year when investors pulled out $8.77 billion, according to ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. The total loss included outflows of $7.2 billion from domestic equity funds and a small inflow of $184 million into foreign equity funds. Bond funds also attracted significantly less money, with net inflows of $2.79 billion, t he least since inflows of $2.69 billion in the first week of this year. The S&P 500 fell 0.45 percent over the period. Anxiety over the status of Spanish banks and uncertainty over whether Greece will remain in the euro dragged on sentiment. Hybrid funds, which can invest in both stocks and fixed- income securities, had outflows of $695 million, the most since November of last year and the first outflows in 19 weeks. The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in the millions of dollars): 4/25/2012 5/2/2012 5/9/12 5/16/2012 5/23/2012 Total Equity 1,330 -5,305 -1,301 -3,524 -7,015 Domestic -1,167 -5,447 -2,341 -3,409 -7,199 World 2,498 142 1,040 -115 184 Hybrid* 944 35 627 243 -695 Total Bond 5,519 7,497 7,591 7,175 2,790 Taxable 4,699 6,428 6,090 5,933 1,902 Municipal 820 1,069 1,501 1,242 888 Total 7,793 2,227 6,917 3,893 -4,920 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities.