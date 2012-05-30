Stock funds see big outflows in latest week -ICI

NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. mutual fund investors
pulled the most money out of equity funds since the start of the
year and scaled back bond investments in the latest week as
concerns over the euro zone persisted, data from the Investment
Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
Equity funds had estimated net outflows of $7.02 billion in
the week ended May 23, the most since the first week of the year
when investors pulled out $8.77 billion, according to ICI, a
U.S. mutual fund trade organization.
The total loss included outflows of $7.2 billion from
domestic equity funds and a small inflow of $184 million into
foreign equity funds.
Bond funds also attracted significantly less money, with net
inflows of $2.79 billion, t he least since inflows of $2.69
billion in the first week of this year.
The S&P 500 fell 0.45 percent over the period. Anxiety
over the status of Spanish banks and uncertainty over whether
Greece will remain in the euro dragged on sentiment.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in both stocks and fixed-
income securities, had outflows of $695 million, the most since
November of last year and the first outflows in 19 weeks.
The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the
past five weeks (all figures in the millions of dollars):
4/25/2012 5/2/2012 5/9/12 5/16/2012 5/23/2012
Total Equity 1,330 -5,305 -1,301 -3,524 -7,015
Domestic -1,167 -5,447 -2,341 -3,409 -7,199
World 2,498 142 1,040 -115 184
Hybrid* 944 35 627 243 -695
Total Bond 5,519 7,497 7,591 7,175 2,790
Taxable 4,699 6,428 6,090 5,933 1,902
Municipal 820 1,069 1,501 1,242 888
Total 7,793 2,227 6,917 3,893 -4,920
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.