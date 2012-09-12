Bond funds see least inflows in five weeks-ICI

By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Sept 12 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds continued to favor bonds over stocks in the latest week as they awaited hints from central bankers on additional economic stimulus measures, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. Bond funds had estimated net inflows of $5.28 billion in the week ended Sept. 5, the fewest new dollars taken in by those funds in the past five weeks, said the U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Equity funds, meanwhile, saw their seventh straight week of outflows as $3.08 billion in investor money exited the funds. However, that's an improvement from the previous week's outflow of $4.51 billion. The benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.5 percent over the reporting period after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept the door open for further stimulus in a speech at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and others took a wait-and-see approach before a European Central Bank meeting. At that meeting, ECB President Mario Draghi announced a bond-buying program for indebted euro zone nations. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, had inflows of $910 million, down slightly from inflows of $866 million the previous week. The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in the millions of dollars): 8/8/2012 8/15/12 8/22/2012 8/29/2012 9/5/2012 Total Equity -2,415 -3,281 -5,876 -4,509 -3,082 Domestic -2,294 -2,724 -4,472 -3,705 -2,857 World -121 -557 -1,404 -803 -225 Hybrid* 1,050 953 2,412 866 910 Total Bond 7,200 7,588 6,828 6,387 5,284 Taxable 5,710 5,996 5,906 5,390 4,490 Municipal 1,490 1,592 923 997 794 Total 5,835 5,260 3,364 2,744 3,111 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities.