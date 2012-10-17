U.S. bond funds maintain high demand -ICI

NEW YORK, Oct 17 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds continued to favor bond funds while becoming less
pessimistic toward stock funds in the latest week, data from the
Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
Bond funds had estimated net inflows of $9.51 billion in the
week ended Oct. 10, just below the previous week's revised
inflows of $9.52 billion, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade
organization. The previous week's revised inflow figure is the
highest since ear l y April.
Stock funds, meanwhile, had net outflows of $2.61 billion, a
major improvement from outflows of $11.22 billion in the
previous week, which marked the highest outflows this year.
The benchmark S&P 500 fell 1.27 percent over the
reporting period after the International Monetary Fund cut
global growth forecasts for the second time since April and weak
corporate earnings weighed on markets.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, had slight inflows of $139 million after pulling in
$2.26 billion in new cash the previous week, which was the
highest inflow since late August.
The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the
past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
9/12/12 9/19/12 9/26/12 10/3/2012 10/10/2012
Total Equity -3,363 -5,120 -7,547 -11,220 -2,609
Domestic -2,806 -4,761 -5,131 -10,601 -2,314
World -558 -359 -2,416 -619 -295
Hybrid 1,306 1,635 -386 2,260 139
Total Bond 8,117 7,990 8,291 9,524 9,508
Taxable 6,805 7,545 6,854 8,198 8,163
Municipal 1,313 445 1,437 1,326 1,346
Total 6,060 4,505 359 564 7,038