U.S. bond funds attract least inflows in 7 weeks -ICI

By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, Oct 31 In the face of renewed economic
worries, investors in the past week showed less love for U.S.
bond funds, which have enjoyed steady inflows this year, data
from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
    Bond funds attracted estimated net inflows of $6.62 billion
in the week ended October 24, the least in seven weeks according
to data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. The
inflows trail those of the previous week by over $2 billion.
    Stock funds, meanwhile, had estimated net outflows of $2.49
billion, showing little improvement from the previous week.
    The benchmark S&P 500 fell 3.57 percent over the
reporting period amid weaker-than-expected corporate earnings
and forecasts from bellwether companies such as Google 
and Caterpillar and as little progress was made toward
resolving Spain's debt burden.
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $1.32 billion in new cash, the most in
three weeks.
    The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the
past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars) :
                 9/26/12   10/3/12   10/10/12  10/17/12  10/24/12
 Total            -7,547   -11,227     -2,606    -2,493    -2,487
 Equity                                                  
    Domestic      -5,131   -10,601     -2,311    -2,123    -1,867
    World         -2,416      -626       -296      -369      -620
 Hybrid            3,155     2,291        274       837     1,323
 Total Bond        8,291     9,524      9,508     8,844     6,615
    Taxable        6,854     8,198      8,163     7,575     5,663
    Munis          1,437     1,326      1,346     1,269       952
 Total             3,900       587      7,175               5,450
                                                 7,188

