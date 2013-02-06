版本:
UPDATE 1-US-based stock mutual funds gain for 4th week -ICI

By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, Feb 6 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pumped $8.18 billion into stock mutual funds in the latest
week, the fourth straight week of gains, data from the
Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
    Out of total inflows in the week ended Jan. 30, funds that
hold U.S. stocks attracted about $3.52 billion, said ICI, a U.S.
mutual fund trade organization. 
    Funds that hold foreign stocks had cash gains of roughly
$4.67 billion over the week, marking the first week in which the
funds gained more than their U.S.-focused counterparts in
January.
    The benchmark S&P 500 rose just 0.5 percent over the
reported period. Solid corporate earnings from companies such as
Procter & Gamble and Honeywell International and
upbeat U.S. unemployment and factory data boosted sentiment.
    Bond funds, meanwhile, attracted an estimated $3.5 billion
in inflows, which was less than half the inflows into stock
funds. It was also sharply lower than inflows exceeding $8
billion in the previous three weeks.
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, pulled in $2.65 billion in new money, the second
highest inflow on a record that extends back to the start of
2007. The funds pulled in a record $2.81 billion in new cash in
the week ended Jan. 9.
    The following is a breakdown of ICI flows for the past five
weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
                1/2/13  1/9/13   1/16/2013  1/23/2013  1/30/2013
 Total Equity  -10,734  14,333       9,201      6,350      8,183
    Domestic    -9,251   7,731       4,894      3,485      3,518
    World       -1,483   6,601       4,307      2,864      4,666
 Hybrid*          -154   2,808       2,122      1,936      2,645
 Total Bond      1,450   9,423      10,600      8,055      3,504
    Taxable      1,178   7,042       8,358      6,643      2,630
    Municipal      272   2,381       2,242      1,413        874
 Total          -9,439  26,564      21,923     16,341     14,332
 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.

