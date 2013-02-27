U.S.-based stock mutual funds reap $4.57 bln, 7th straight week of gains-ICI

NEW YORK Feb 27 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds put $4.57 billion in new cash into stock funds in the latest week, the seventh straight week of inflows into the funds, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

Among the total inflows into stock funds, $1.09 billion went into funds that hold U.S. stocks in the week ended Feb. 20, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Those marked the highest inflows into U.S.-focused stock mutual funds in three weeks.

Funds that hold stocks outside of the U.S., meanwhile, attracted $3.47 billion in new cash over the weekly period.