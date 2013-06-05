版本:
US-based stock funds sustained outflows of $1 billion -ICI

By Sam Forgione
    NEW YORK, June 5 Investors in mutual funds based
in the United States pulled $1 billion out of stock funds in the
week ending May 29, marking only the second full week this year
when the funds sustained outflows, data from the Investment
Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
    In the other week of outflows, investors pulled $4.41
billion from the funds in the week ended May 1, said ICI, a U.S.
mutual fund trade organization.
    The aversion to stock funds came in the wake of statements
from the U.S. Federal Reserve on May 22 that the central bank
may reduce its monetary stimulus this year. The comments sent
the S&P 500 down 0.42 percent over ICI's reporting
period.
    The Fed is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and agency
mortgage debt per month in an effort to spur hiring and lower
long-term borrowing costs. The Fed's stimulus has helped boost
the S&P 500 more than 14 percent this year.
    The outflows over the latest week were on account of
investors pulling $1.71 billion out of funds that hold U.S.
stocks. Funds that hold international stocks, meanwhile, reaped
modest inflows of $707 million, down from inflows of $2.94
billion the prior week.
    Bond funds, meanwhile, also saw low demand as investors
committed just $1.36 billion to the funds in the latest week.
Those cash gains were down from inflows of $4.13 billion into
bond funds the prior week.
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, gained $1.13 billion in new cash from investors in
the latest week. That marked the least amount of cash the funds
have gained over any week this year. 
    The following is a breakdown of estimated ICI flows for the
past five weeks (all figures in the millions of dollars):
               5/1/13   5/8/13  5/15/2013  5/22/2013  5/29/2013
 Total Equity  -4,408    3,445      2,603      2,631     -1,004
    Domestic   -4,100      362        319       -313     -1,711
    World        -308    3,082      2,284      2,943        707
 Hybrid*        6,480    1,546      1,604      1,389      1,127
 Total Bond       926    7,392      4,524      4,125      1,360
    Taxable       853    7,655      3,922      3,970      1,576
    Municipal      72     -263        602        156       -216
 Total          2,998   12,382      8,731      8,144      1,483
 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
