U.S.-based bond funds suffer $5.97 bln outflow, down from record - ICI

U.S. office vacancy rate flat in first quarter - Reis
April 4 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 15.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
NEW YORK, July 10 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled $5.97 billion out of bond funds in the latest week, down from a record outflow in the prior week, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
The outflows from bond funds in the week ended July 2 were down from record withdrawals of $28.23 billion the prior week, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization.
Outflows from municipal bond funds also dropped to $920 million after record outflows of $7.69 billion the prior week. Stock funds, meanwhile, posted inflows of $228 million, up modestly from inflows of just $45 million the prior week.
April 4 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 15.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 4 Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it would roll out a mobile YouTube application designed for India, boosting the search company's presence in a burgeoning market with spotty Internet access.
* Andreas thompson's employment with company as chief financial officer has been terminated