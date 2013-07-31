UPDATE 1-U.S.-based bond funds post inflows, first time in 8 weeks -ICI

By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 31 Investors in mutual funds
based in the United States put $2.07 billion in new cash into
bond funds in the latest week, the first time in eight weeks
that the funds registered net inflows, data from the Investment
Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
The inflows into bond mutual funds in the week ended July 24
reversed net outflows of $3.48 billion the previous week,
according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade
organization.
The inflows came after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
reiterated on July 18 that the U.S. central bank would only
start reducing its $85 billion a month in bond purchases once
the economy appeared strong enough.
The bond market had sold on fears of rising interest rates
after Bernanke told Congress on May 22 that the Fed could begin
reducing its bond-buying later this year if the U.S. economy was
on a sustainable growth path.
Investors pulled $60.47 billion out of bond mutual funds in
June, reversing inflows of $12.2 billion in May, according to
data from ICI. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note has
risen about 95 basis points to 2.58 percent since the start of
May. Yields rise as bond prices fall.
Net inflows of $4.08 billion into taxable bond funds drove
the total inflows into bond funds and offset outflows of $2.01
billion from municipal bond funds.
Stock mutual funds, meanwhile, gained $4.17 billion in new
cash, up from net inflows of $3.84 billion the prior week. Funds
that hold only U.S. stocks had inflows of $2.72 billion, marking
the third straight week of net inflows into the funds.
The S&P 500 notched record closing highs for three
sessions over the reporting period, boosted by
better-than-expected corporate earnings and positive U.S.
economic data.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income
securities, reaped net inflows of $2.05 billion, down from
inflows of about $3.2 billion the previous week.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
6/26/13 7/2/13 7/10/13 7/17/2013 7/24/2013
Total Equity 63 210 7,581 3,842 4,168
Domestic -1,072 -2,222 4,547 2,461 2,724
World 1,134 2,433 3,034 1,381 1,444
Hybrid -587 860 1,785 3,186 2,053
Total Bond -28,226 -6,081 -8,107 -3,481 2,066
Taxable -20,541 -5,160 -5,730 -1,027 4,079
Municipal -7,685 -921 -2,378 -2,455 -2,012
Totals -28,751 -5,011 1,258 3,547 8,287