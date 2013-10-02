版本:
UPDATE 1-U.S.-based bond mutual funds attract $1.3 bln - ICI

NEW YORK, Oct 2 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds put $1.3 billion into bond funds in the latest week in the
wake of the Federal Reserve's decision not to reduce its
bond-buying program, data from the Investment Company Institute
showed on Wednesday.
    The inflows into bond funds in the week ended Sept. 25 were
the first since the week ended July 24, data from ICI, a U.S.
mutual fund trade organization, showed. The inflows reversed the
prior week's outflows of $2.6 billion. 
    On Sept. 18, the Fed decided to leave its $85 billion in
monthly bond-buying unchanged. The yield on the benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury note plunged 17 basis points to 2.69
percent following the Fed decision. As yields fall, prices rise.
    Funds that hold municipal bonds had outflows of just $289
million in the latest week, the smallest since the week ended
May 29 but still marking the 18th straight week of withdrawals,
ICI data showed.
    Stock funds had outflows of $3.6 billion, the biggest
outflows since the week ended May 1, the data showed. The
outflows reversed inflows of $3.4 billion the prior week. 
    Withdrawals of $3.8 billion from funds that hold U.S. stocks
accounted for the outflows, while funds that hold non-U.S.
stocks had small inflows of $196 million. The S&P 500 
stock index fell 1.9 percent over the reporting period. 
    Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $1.3 billion in new cash, down from the
prior week's inflows of $1.6 billion.
    The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
               8/28/13  9/4/13   9/11/2013  9/18/2013  9/25/2013
 Total Equity     -274     905       5,233      3,395     -3,578
    Domestic    -1,411    -697       2,467         44     -3,775
    World        1,137   1,602       2,766      3,351        196
 Hybrid*         1,135     349       1,282      1,573      1,288
 Total Bond     -9,302  -6,757      -5,511     -2,643      1,288
    Taxable     -6,388  -4,710      -2,805       -895      1,577
    Municipal   -2,913  -2,048      -2,706     -1,748       -289
 Total          -8,440  -5,503       1,003      2,325     -1,003
 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
