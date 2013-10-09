Investors pull $3.4 bln from U.S.-based stock funds - ICI

NEW YORK, Oct 9 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled $3.4 billion out of stock funds in the latest week
amid concerns over the U.S. government shutdown and whether the
U.S. debt ceiling will be raised, data from the Investment
Company Institute showed Wednesday.
The outflows from stock funds in the week ended Oct. 2
marked a second straight week of withdrawals, according to data
from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization.
During the preceding week, investors pulled $3.7 billion
from the funds.
Global stock markets fell ahead of the U.S. government
shutdown on Oct. 1, which was the first in 17 years. Worries
also grew ahead of a looming dispute between Democratic and
Republican lawmakers about raising the U.S. debt ceiling.
MSCI's world equity index fell 0.3 percent
over the weekly reporting period, while the benchmark Standard &
Poor's 500 rose a slight 0.1 percent.
Despite the slight gain in the S&P 500, investors pulled
$4.1 billion from funds that hold U.S. stocks in the latest
week, up modestly from the prior week's outflows of $3.9
billion.
The outflows from U.S.-focused stock funds were the biggest
since the start of the year, according to ICI data. Funds that
hold non-U.S. stocks, meanwhile, attracted a modest $739 million
in new cash.
Investors also pulled $400 million from bond funds in the
latest week, reversing the prior week's inflows of $1.2 billion,
according to ICI data. Taxable bond funds attracted modest
inflows of $468 million, while municipal bond funds had outflows
of $868 million.
The net outflows occurred even as the yield on the benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury note fell about 1 basis point to 2.62
percent over the weekly period. Bond yields move inversely to
their prices.
Investors also pulled $114 million from hybrid funds, which
can invest in both stocks and fixed income securities. The
outflows were the first since late June, according to ICI data.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
9/4/13 9/11/13 9/18/2013 9/25/2013 10/2/2013
Total Equity 905 5,236 3,392 -3,703 -3,387
Domestic -697 2,470 44 -3,888 -4,126
World 1,602 2,766 3,347 185 739
Hybrid* 349 1,282 1,519 1,318 -114
Total Bond -6,757 -5,511 -2,643 1,204 -400
Taxable -4,710 -2,805 -895 1,493 468
Municipal -2,048 -2,706 -1,748 -289 -868
Total -5,503 1,007 2,268 -1,181 -3,901
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.