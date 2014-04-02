U.S.-based stock funds attract $1.2 bln inflows - ICI

NEW YORK, April 2 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds poured $1.2 billion into stock funds in the week ended March 26 on the potential for more monetary easing from China and the European Central Bank, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The net inflows into stock funds more than reversed outflows of $962 million the previous week, which marked the first weekly withdrawals since last December. Bond funds, meanwhile, attracted $1.3 billion in new cash. Inflows of $1.5 billion into funds that mainly hold non-U.S. stocks accounted for the net inflow into stock funds. Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks posted $267 million in outflows, marking their second straight week of withdrawals. Traders hoped for a fresh round of stimulus from China to prop up weaker growth, while ECB governing council member and Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann said March 25 that the ECB could consider purchasing euro zone government bonds or top-rated private sector assets. Investors likely jumped into European stocks ahead of a potential ECB push for further monetary easing, said Michael Jones, chief investment officer at RiverFront Investment Group in Richmond, Virginia. "If they should do quantitative easing at the ECB, it will be too late to jump on that rocketship after they announce it," Jones said. The ECB's next policy meeting is Thursday. The outflows from funds that mainly hold U.S. stocks came amid escalating East-West tensions surrounding the situation in Ukraine. The Standard & Poor's 500 stock index dipped 0.4 percent over the weekly period. The inflow marked the seventh straight week of net inflows into the funds, extending the funds' streak, which began in mid-February. The inflows also followed record annual outflows of $83.4 billion from bond funds in 2013, according to ICI data. Municipal bond funds posted just $49 million in inflows, marking the weakest demand for the funds in 11 weeks. Analysts have noted that municipal bonds tend to face weakness during tax season. Federal and state income taxes are due April 15. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income securities, attracted $966 million in new cash, down from inflows of $1.8 billion the prior week. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 2/26/14 3/5 3/12 3/19 3/26 Total Equity 5,018 5,391 4,227 -962 1,234 Domestic 3,165 1,946 1,908 -3,804 -267 World 1,854 3,445 2,318 2,842 1,501 Hybrid* 1,640 1,110 1,939 1,822 966 Total Bond 2,354 3,790 5,303 2,481 1,275 Taxable 1,695 3,035 4,742 2,244 1,227 Municipal 659 756 561 237 49 Total 9,012 10,291 11,469 3,341 3,476 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed-income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione, editing by G Crosse)