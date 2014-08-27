U.S.-based stock funds attract $2.6 bln in latest week - ICI

By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Aug 27 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $2.6 billion into stock funds in the week ended Aug. 20 on a rebound in risk appetite, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The inflows were the biggest since April, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $738 million, marking their first week of new money since April. Bond funds attracted $5 billion, marking their biggest inflows since early May. While U.S.-focused stock funds attracted cash commitments after steady withdrawals, demand for funds that specialize in international stocks still dominated with inflows of $1.9 billion. "It does suggest that a lot of the risk-aversion behavior that we've seen in recent months may be coming to an end," said Alan Gayle, senior investment strategist at RidgeWorth Investments in Atlanta. The latest inflows into bond funds came after hefty $8.2 billion outflows over the first week of August, according to ICI data. Those outflows coincided with a selloff in high-yield bonds and record withdrawals from high-yield bond funds on concerns that the lower-rated debt was overvalued, according to Lipper data. Municipal bond funds accounted for $814 million of the latest net inflows into bond funds, while taxable bond funds attracted $4.2 billion. ICI's taxable bond category includes investment-grade, high-yield, government, multi-sector, and world bond funds. Gayle of RidgeWorth said much of the net inflows into bond funds likely went toward riskier high-yield junk bond funds on investors' attraction to cheaper prices on the debt following the selloff earlier this month. Risk assets gained over the period. The benchmark U.S. S&P 500 rose over 2 percent, while MSCI's all-country equity index rose 1.6 percent. The Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield Index gained 0.7 percent. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, attracted $827 million, marking their second straight week of inflows. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 8/20/2014 8/13 8/6 7/30 7/23 Total equity 2,643 220 -431 212 -808 Domestic 738 -1,074 -3,073 -1,250 -2,924 World 1,905 1,295 2,642 1,462 2,116 Hybrid* 827 495 -413 1,024 1,123 Total bond 4,991 1,436 -8,194 1,806 1,457 Taxable 4,178 539 -8,658 1,119 573 Municipal 814 897 464 687 884 Total 8,462 2,151 -9,038 3,042 1,772 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Andrea Ricci)