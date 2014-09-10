U.S.-based stock funds post $4 bln outflows in latest week -ICI

By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Sept 10 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled $4 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Sept. 3 on continued tensions surrounding Ukraine and Russia, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The outflows were the biggest in nine weeks and marked the second straight week of withdrawals, according to data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Bond funds attracted $2.4 billion, marking their fourth straight week of inflows. The net outflows from stock funds came entirely from funds that specialize in U.S. stocks, which posted $5.3 billion in withdrawals. Funds that mainly hold international stocks attracted $1.3 billion, extending a streak of inflows that began in May 2013. The outflows came despite strong U.S. manufacturing and consumer sentiment data over the period. "Geopolitical uncertainties trumped the strong economic numbers," said Alan B. Lancz, president of investment advisory firm Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. in Toledo, Ohio. He said the strong data led investors to take profits from U.S.-focused stock funds and direct that cash toward cheaper stocks overseas. Stock indexes worldwide fell early in the weekly period after Ukraine said Russia had moved more troops into the country, while doubts over the countries' peace talks later in the period hurt U.S. shares. The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index ended nearly flat from the close of Aug. 27 through the close of Sept. 3, while MSCI's all-country world equity index rose just 0.1 percent. The inflows into bond funds were down from inflows of $3.7 billion the prior week, but still showed healthy demand. Investors were assured that the Federal Reserve would not raise rates sooner than expected in the wake of a dovish speech from Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Aug. 22, Lancz said. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, attracted $544 million in new cash, marking their fourth straight week of inflows. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 9/3/2014 8/27 8/20 8/13 8/6 Total equity -4,024 -577 2,671 320 -471 Domestic -5,305 -2,199 738 -974 -3,073 World 1,281 1,623 1,933 1,294 2,602 Hybrid* 544 943 821 496 -375 Total bond 2,430 3,655 4,999 1,436 -8,193 Taxable 1,768 2,921 4,185 539 -8,658 Municipal 661 734 814 897 465 Total -1,050 4,021 8,490 2,252 -9,040 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)